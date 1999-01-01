Myrtle Alice (Mickey) Howard 1922 - 2021

Memorial services for Myrtle Alice (Mickey) Howard will be held at 1 p.m. December 18, at First Baptist Church in McMinnville, Oregon.

Myrtle was born May 20, 1922, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the daughter of Charles and Edna Iseman.

After graduating from Case Western Reserve University, she enrolled in a Master's Program at the University of California at Berkeley. While there, she met and married Paul E. Howard, with whom she spent 64 years raising a family together.

After living in several places in California and Washington, the family moved to McMinnville in 1965; after raising her three sons, she opened Howard Travel, where she enjoyed helping people see the world. She shared her experiences of having traveled to over 100 countries.

Myrtle was an active and faithful member of First Baptist Church.

Her granddaughter wrote, “She was constantly pushing the feminism boundaries of her time. She was so unconditionally kind to everyone she met. Her smile and sneaky jokes will be so missed.”

She loved sports and seldom missed an activity of her children or grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons, Curran, Steve and Tim; her grandchildren, Adam (Julia), and Pam (Sierra); great-grandson, Cayd, all of McMinnville; and her niece, Dr. Pamela Reaves (Catherine) of San Rafael, California.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her sister, Charlotte Reaves.

If you plan to attend her service, please wear your favorite Christmas shirt or sweater. Mom loved Christmas.