By Emily Bonsant • Of the News-Register • November 1, 2024 Tweet

Murder trial paused due to suicide of key witness

The murder trial of Robert Elmer Atrops of Newberg has been pushed back, as a key witness has died by suicide.

Opening statements were expected Oct. 22 in the Washington County case; however, on Oct. 21, the Washington County DA’s office announced that John Pearson, the boyfriend of Deborah Atrops, died by suicide on Oct. 17.

Atrops is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Nov. 29, 1988, death of his wife, Deborah Lee Atrops, who was 30. Robert Atrops was 34 at the time of her death.

He reported her missing in November 1988. Although still married, the couple had separated five months earlier.

On the evening of Nov. 29, 1988, he picked up their child from the babysitter while his wife was at a hair appointment in Tigard. She was expected to be at his home to pick up her daughter between 7:30 and 8 p.m.

He told detectives that she never arrived at his house. He called her acquaintances and family and asked about her whereabouts, and later called Tigard Police to report her missing.

The following morning, the sheriff’s office took a missing person report related to Deborah Atrops’ disappearance. He said he still had not heard from her and she never arrived to pick up their daughter.

On the morning of Dec. 1, 1988, Beaverton Police responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint at the dead end of a road in Beaverton. Officers determined the car belonged to Deborah Atrops. Witnesses observed the vehicle parked there since the early morning on Nov. 30, 1988.

Sheriff’s office detectives responded to the location and found her body in the trunk of the vehicle. It was believed she had been placed in the trunk after her death.

An autopsy determined she had been strangled to death and physically assaulted. The cause of death was ruled a homicide.

An extensive investigation was conducted, yet the case remained unsolved and ultimately went “cold.”

The DA’s office secured a grant, “Prosecuting Cold Cases Using DNA,” to hire one full-time investigator to pursue violent crime “cold cases,” launching their Cold Case Unit in 2020.

In May 2021, the Cold Case Unit partnered with the sheriff’s office to continue the investigation into the death of Deborah Atrops.

Over the next 18 months, detectives and other investigators re-interviewed multiple witnesses and had forensic evidence reexamined. On Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, details of the case were presented to a Washington County grand jury. After hearing all the evidence, the grand jury indicted Robert Atrops.

Atrops has been held without bail.