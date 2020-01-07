Motorcycle pursuit terminated by Carlton officer

CARLTON - The Carlton Police Department terminated a motorcycle pursuit Friday afternoon, according to Chief Kevin Martinez.

He gave this account of the incident that was reported about 3:30 p.m.:

Officer Tim Jordan attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Kawasaki related to a minor traffic violation. The operator failed to stop and sped off.

Jordan followed the motorcycle eastbound on Hendricks Road to Highway 240 where it was last observed traveling westbound on the highway from Kuehne Road, at which time Jordan called off the pursuit.

The motorcycle reached speeds of more than 80 mph during the pursuit.

Anyone with information regarding identification of the operator and/or their whereabouts is encouraged to contact Jordan at 503-852-3802.