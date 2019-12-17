Motorcycle crash slows Highway 47 traffic north of Yamhill
YAMHILL -- Medics are responding to the report of a motorcycle that's crashed on Highway 47 at the north city limits of Yamhill.
The wreck was reported about 3:50 p.m.
Expect delays on Highway 47. Traffic is being diverted onto Stillers Mill Road.
Watch out for emergency vehicles if you're in the area.
At 3:30 p.m., another crash was reported, this one between two vehicles on South Baker Street at Linfield Avenue in McMinnville.Police are responding.
Comments
bonnybedlam
I'm reading this at 3:43 pm. How was the accident on Hwy 47 reported 7 minutes from now?
leo
I think it was 2:50pm and a fatality according to YamCo Watch Facebook.