Motorcycle crash slows Highway 47 traffic north of Yamhill

YAMHILL -- Medics are responding to the report of a motorcycle that's crashed on Highway 47 at the north city limits of Yamhill.

The wreck was reported about 3:50 p.m.

Expect delays on Highway 47. Traffic is being diverted onto Stillers Mill Road.

Watch out for emergency vehicles if you're in the area.

At 3:30 p.m., another crash was reported, this one between two vehicles on South Baker Street at Linfield Avenue in McMinnville.Police are responding.