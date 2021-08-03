Moroni Seely-Roberts named 3A State Player of the Year

Rusty Rae/News-Register file photo## Yamhill-Carlton sophomore forward Moroni Seely-Roberts was recently named the 3A State Player of the Year for leading the Tigers to the Oregon championship.

Sophomore forward Moroni Seely-Roberts, who paced the Tigers in scoring and rebounding during their title run, earned the 3A Player of the Year award. Moroni dominated all levels of competition during the 2021 season, easily racking up nightly double-doubles. He tallied a career-high 37 points against league rival Dayton and later recorded 33 points and a career-high 23 rebounds in a victory over Amity.

During the 3A championship against Cascade Christian, Moroni led all scorers with 31 points.

Moroni’s mother and head coach, Heather Seely-Roberts, was named the 3A all-state Coach of the Year. In directing the Tigers to championship glory, she became the first female coach in Oregon history to lead a boys team to a state title.

The Tigers have amassed 29 wins the past two seasons, which were Coach Seely-Roberts second and third years with the program.

Moroni’s twin brother, Malachi Seely-Roberts, joined him on the all-state first team. Amity senior forward Josh Wart also gained first-team recognition.

Dayton’s Dawson Ashley, a senior wing, and Willamina’s Kaleb Floyd, a senior forward, were second team all-state.

Amity senior guard Keenan Graham and Dayton junior guard Tyler Spink were third team selections.