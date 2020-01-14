Monagon sentenced to 10 1/2 years in prison

Vaughn Monagon

Judge John Collins on Tuesday afternoon sentenced former McMinnville mortgage broker and church youth leader Vaughn Monagon to 10 1/2 years in prison.

The 42-year-old Monagon was convicted late last year by a jury on eight counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

Collins found the defendant guilty of two counts of a like charge at the conclusion of a bench trial.

Monagon's two female victims were 10 or 11 years old at the time and friends of one of his daughters.

First-degree sexual abuse is a Class B felony falling under mandatory minimum sentencing guidelines. Deputy District Attorney Michelle Enfield requested a 375-month - 31 years - sentence. Defense attorney Steve Lindsey of Portland asked for 75 months.

Monagon will be placed on an extended period of post-prison supervision when released from custody, during which time he can have no contact with the victims or minors. He must register as a sex offender.

The sentencing hearing was moved from Collins' assigned courtroom to Presiding Judge Cynthia Easterday's courtroom to accommodate an overflow crowd.

Both of the victims addressed the court, as did a parent of each. Lindsey told Collins that Monagon would not make a statement, and no one would speak on his behalf.

Dozens of letters in support of Monagon were submitted to the court and Collins said he read every one of them.

Monagon will be held without bail in local custody until he's turned over to the state Department of Corrections. He will initially be held at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville during a period of processing before being transferred to a permanent facility.

See Friday's News-Register for additional details.