Molly Crisp 1947 - 2024

Molly Crisp passed away December 20, 2024, in McMinnville, Oregon. She was born November 7, 1947, in McMinnville to Ray and Mignon McGee.

Molly grew up in Willamina, Oregon. After high school, she went to beauty school. She worked as a beautician in Eugene for two years, then moved to Portland, where she lived and worked for the next 50 years.

She is survived by her children, Amy Crisp of Portland, Oregon, and Adam Crisp of Mesa, Arizona; sisters, Bonnie Hawley of Deer Park, Washington, Colleen Stahl of Keizer, Oregon, and Kathleen Paterson of Sheridan, Oregon.

