Missing Newberg woman found dead

Carolyn Duncan, 43, was found during a search by the Newberg-Dundee Police Department and Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue team after her absence was reported as “out of character” to police on Easter.

After opening a missing person investigation, NDPD conducted searches of her residence and neighborhood and interviewed people close to her, which led to the broader search of the Chehalem Creek area south of West Fifth Street on Wednesday, when she was located.

“This area is in close proximity to Ms. Duncan’s residence and may have been an area she would hike through,” police said in a press release.

An exact cause of death hasn’t been determined, and the case is still under investigation, according to NDPD.

There is no known threat to the public, police said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Salem Police Department, and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the search.