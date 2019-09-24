Miller Woods 5K, 10K set Oct. 11

McMinnville’s local hiking area at Miller Woods hosts a 5K and 10K Race October 11. The event raises funds for a permanent bathroom facility at the trailhead, and for its continued upkeep.

The challenging race includes a mix of single track and double track dirt logging roads. The course runs through a combination of forested woods and grassy meadows. There is a significant elevation loss and gain on both runs.

Registration is $40 through close of on-line registration October 10. Entry fee includes a T-shirt and one raffle ticket. Time of race is 9 a.m. for the 10K and 10:15 a.m. for the 5K competition.

Race day registration will be available for $45, plus a $5 parking pass, if applicable.

Top male and female awards will be earned for the following categories: Under 12, 13 to 17, 18 , Masters (40 ).

A kids camp is also available through Outdoor Education Adventures for children age 5-12. Camp runs from 9:15 to 11:30 a.m. for $10 per child. Pre-registration is required.

Miller Woods is located at 15580 NW Orchard View Rd., McMinnville, OR 97128.

Event is sponsored by Solid Form Fabrication, Coastal Mountain Spring Water and Ooh La Latte.

For additional information, please contact Jeremy Hurl at 971-237-7473 or jhurl4063@gmail.com .