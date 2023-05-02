Mildred Joy Lane 1936 - 2024

Mildred Joy Lane, age 88, of Frankfort, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 14, 2024. She was born April 25, 1936, in Detroit, Michigan, daughter of the late Meyer Michael Berman and Mina Laura Madison Berman.

Mildred Joy was a graduate of Redford High School in Detroit, Michigan, and continued her education by receiving a bachelor's degree from Wayne State University and a Ph.D. from Ohio University. She was the former Executive Director at Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center in Oregon. Mildred Joy was also a former member of the Vinton County Local School Board, a position she held in high regard and to which she gave much forethought.

She had a green thumb and enjoyed growing and taking care of her plants, as well as watching and feeding the birds, working puzzles, and, in years past, riding motorcycles. Mildred Joy also enjoyed politics and was an advocate of human rights and equality. Most importantly, she loved her family and the time spent with them.

Mildred Joy is survived by her children, David Lane and wife, Kim; and Rebecca Smallwood, and husband, Tim; grandsons, Joshua Smallwood (Aubrie), and Matthew Smallwood (Jordan); step-son, Thomas Lane, and wife, Jen; step-grandson, Calvin Lane; siblings, Ester Harrington, Douglas Berman (Barb), Delle Berman, and Yvonne Tocco (Tony); along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; with a special mention to the Smallwood Family, who adopted Mildred Joy as their own. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Jerry Lane; second husband, Larry Lane; and her brother, Victor Berman.

In keeping with Mildred's wishes, cremation followed her passing. A Celebration of Life will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2024, at Forget Me Knot Venue, 64 W. Chestnut Street, Zaleski, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in Mildred Joy's memory be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are under the direction of the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliamsfuneralhome. com.