Mildred Hamlin Nichols 1924 - 2019

Mildred Nichols passed peacefully on July 30, 2019. She is survived by her brother, George Hamlin of Redmond, Oregon; and her four children, Rex, Ira, Susan and Loreli. While she called Riddle, Oregon, her home, she lived in McMinnville, Oregon, for the past 11 years.