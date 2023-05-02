Mikalynn Jayde Morris 2009 - 2024

It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Mikalynn Jayde Morris. She was the bright light in our world, leaving us far too soon on October 9, 2024, at the tender age of 15. Born on February 10, 2009, in McMinnville, Oregon, she brought immense joy to everyone who knew her.

Family and friends meant everything to Mikalynn. Her big, beautiful smile and adorable laugh were truly contagious. Mikalynn had a unique ability to lift the spirits of those around her. Her kindness knew no bounds; she approached everyone with an open heart and a genuine desire to connect, especially with those who needed it most. She was always so positive and never spoke negatively about anyone. Mikalynn was a beautiful young lady who had many friends whom she absolutely loved and adored. She was so loyal to each and every one of them. She also held a special place in her heart for Special Education students, as she worked with them daily in their classes at school. Her face would light up every time she spoke about them.

Mikalynn was inseparable from her two Corgis, the late Sage, and her recent puppy, Nora; they were always by her side. She loved taking Nora for walks on the beach, and one of her favorite things to do there was to catch a beautiful sunset. She never missed the opportunity for a good sunset photo op. Mikalynn loved the water, whether it was swimming, tubing, or paddle boarding. From elementary school until she reached high school, Mikalynn was always found playing softball. This is where she forged unforgettable relationships with both teammates and coaches, on and off the field.

Mikalynn’s life was a testament to resilience. In June 2018, she became ill, and in September of that year, she faced the unimaginable challenge of being diagnosed with Aplastic Anemia. Her incredible courage was evident as she battled the illness and underwent treatments at Doernbecher Children's Hospital with grace and determination. In January 2020, she achieved remission, a miraculous recovery her family embraced wholeheartedly, celebrating each new day as a precious gift filled with hope and gratitude.

Mikalynn leaves behind her loving parents, Mike and Katie; and her little brother, Jaxon, with whom she shared an absolutely incredible bond. Also, her Mimi Kim and Papa Mike; Grandpa Dennis and Grandma Julie; Aunt Jennifer, Uncle Keith, Cousin Zachary, and Uncle Mathew; Great-Aunt Jenny; Great-Aunt DeeDee; and so, so many beloved friends and classmates.

As we mourn the loss of this extraordinary young woman, we celebrate the beauty she brought into our lives. Mikalynn will forever remain in our hearts, her spirit inspiring us to love deeply, live joyfully, and cherish every moment. We encourage everyone to hug their loved ones, be kind to one another, and express their affection in her memory.

A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2024, at the Ted Wilson Gym at Linfield University. We invite all who knew her to join us in honoring her beautiful soul.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the “Mikalynn Morris Memorial Scholarship Fund,” which will be awarded annually to a graduating McMinnville High School senior pursuing a career in teaching students with special needs.

Checks can be made payable and mailed to “Mikalynn Morris Memorial Scholarship Fund,” 1271 N.E. Highway 99W, #446, McMinnville, Oregon, 97128, or made online at www.mikalynnsfund.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Macy & Son Funeral Directors. Online condolences can be left at www.macyandson.com