Middle-schoolers present musical
McMinnville Middle School Drama, which includes students from both Duniway and Patton middle schools, will present its spring musical, “Between the Lines Jr.,” Thursday through Sunday, May 28 to 31.
The play is based on a bestselling novel by Jodi Picoult about a teen struggling to find her place in a new town and school. She escapes by reading her favorite fairy tale, discovering that the line between fantasy and reality may not be as fixed as she thought.
The junior high school version features a script by Picoult and Timothy Allen McDonald, with a score by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson.
The production stars Lana Spenner from Patton as Delilah and Gavin Newhouse of Duniway as Prince Oliver. The cast also includes Mariah Logan, Lydia Markley, Adeline Stevens, Maya Strunk, Haze Potts, Elias Hill, Lyra Butterfield, Leo Miller, Haley Potts, Danika Blaylock, Ryder Brugger, Avery Eastin, Tallulah Smith, Coralyn Hendricks, Zin Redfield, River Frisbee and Madeline Hakola.
Teacher Emily Wilcox is the director.
Performances will start at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Patton Middle School, 19th Street and McDonald Lane. A matinee will start at 2 p.m. Sunday in the same location.
Tickets are $8 for general admission and $5 for students and seniors and can be purchased at pattondrama.ludus.com. Reserved seating is available for $10 adults and $8 students and seniors.
The production is recommended for ages 7 and up. For more information, call Patton at 503-565-4500.
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