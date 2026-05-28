By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • May 28, 2026 Tweet

Middle-schoolers present musical

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Delilah (Lana Spenner), who uses fantasy as a way of coping with being in a new town and school, sings with Prince Oliver (Gavin Newhouse) in the junior version of the musical “Between the Lines.” The show features students from both Patton and Duniway middle schools. It runs Thursday through Sunday, May 28 to 31. Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Middle school becomes a fairy tale in “Between the Lines Jr.,” which will be performed May 28 to 31 at Patton Middle School in McMinnville. This scene features, from left, Coralyn Hendricks and Haze Potts. The musical show is based on a book by popular author Jodi Picoult.

McMinnville Middle School Drama, which includes students from both Duniway and Patton middle schools, will present its spring musical, “Between the Lines Jr.,” Thursday through Sunday, May 28 to 31.

The play is based on a bestselling novel by Jodi Picoult about a teen struggling to find her place in a new town and school. She escapes by reading her favorite fairy tale, discovering that the line between fantasy and reality may not be as fixed as she thought.

The junior high school version features a script by Picoult and Timothy Allen McDonald, with a score by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson.

The production stars Lana Spenner from Patton as Delilah and Gavin Newhouse of Duniway as Prince Oliver. The cast also includes Mariah Logan, Lydia Markley, Adeline Stevens, Maya Strunk, Haze Potts, Elias Hill, Lyra Butterfield, Leo Miller, Haley Potts, Danika Blaylock, Ryder Brugger, Avery Eastin, Tallulah Smith, Coralyn Hendricks, Zin Redfield, River Frisbee and Madeline Hakola.

Teacher Emily Wilcox is the director.

Performances will start at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Patton Middle School, 19th Street and McDonald Lane. A matinee will start at 2 p.m. Sunday in the same location.

Tickets are $8 for general admission and $5 for students and seniors and can be purchased at pattondrama.ludus.com. Reserved seating is available for $10 adults and $8 students and seniors.

The production is recommended for ages 7 and up. For more information, call Patton at 503-565-4500.