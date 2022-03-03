Michael Wayne Endresen 1958 - 2022

Michael Wayne Endresen lost his long battle to cancer at the age of 63 on March 3, 2022, at his home in McMinnville, Oregon, while surrounded by his loving family. Mike was accomplished at so many things. whether it be pitching to Dale Murphy at Wilson High School as a freshman on the varsity team or mastering the art of bodybuilding, which he still holds the title for Mr. Portland and third place in Pacific Coast Powerlifting. He was as mentally strong as he was physically.

Mike loved fishing for anything in any lake, river, bay or deep sea; he was always one with the fish. He loved snow skiing, water skiing; he even climbed Mount Hood, to which we still owe many thanks to Craig Singer, the friend who saved his life from a lethal fall that day. Mike loved camping, rifle and bowhunting for elk, which became many success stories over the years.

Mike was the son of late Kenneth and Phyllis Endresen; he is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jody Endresen; and his three children, Brittney, Jacob and Taylor Endresen; his seven grandchildren, with another on the way: Bryden Huffman, Andras and Artemis Endresen, Rylie Rae, Liam and Harper Wilson, as well as Adonis Endresen; his siblings, sister and brother-in-law, Jack and Marilyn Bearham, his brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Sue Endresen; his in-laws, Tom and Judith Klingbeil; as well as by his late sister and brother-in-law, Gayle and Dan Karn.

Mike loves his Kansas City Chiefs and watching his two favorite sports, baseball and golf. He was quite the entrepreneur, owning a variety of profitable businesses: West Coast Developers, his business in commercial real estate; then on to Mojo Growers, his passion project which included his valued business partners, Jody and his son Jake. He also took part in Civic Real Estate and Management Co. He did all of that while working day-in and day-out at Fred Meyer, retiring after 42 years. Mike's mantra was, after all, “A job is not done until it's done right.” He was the hardest working man you'd ever meet and was exceedingly great at landscape architecture and design. His plants will miss him but are left in good hands by his equally green-thumbed soulmate, Jody.

Mike and Jody both had the itch to explore the world, from Canada, all over Costa Rica, the Caribbean, to France, Greece, Croatia, Honduras and Italy, just to name a few. A daredevil, Mike was. From scuba diving to horseback riding, he loved the adventure but, more than anything, he loved to travel with his family with babies in tow from their infancy to adulthood.

One of Mike's greatest accomplishments was having all his grandchildren baptized this past year. Mike was a man of faith, and to have his grandbabies baptized meant the world. The last stroke of peace, knowing the end wouldn’t be goodbye yet, a see you later.

Mike was not a big talker, but when he did, his sense of humor was off the charts: the perfect mix of love coupled with a huge dollop of sarcasm. You always had to watch out for those quiet ones. Along with witty humor, Mike was very honest, his moral compass always pointing in the right direction, Jody and his children always relied heavily on his opinions and wisdom. Never steering them astray for they knew his word was trusted.

Mike loved his family and was the best father, husband, grandfather and friend anyone could ever ask for. He will forever be missed but, beyond that, will be forever loved and remembered by all who were lucky enough to know him.