Michael R. Fetch 1962 - 2024

Michael R. Fetch, 61, a resident of the Hubbard community, died Wednesday afternoon, January 31, 2024, of injuries received in a motor vehicle accident in Blodgett, Oregon.



Michael Ronald Fetch was born August 18, 1962, in McMinnville, Oregon, the son of the late Ronald Fetch and Ann (Voshall) Fetch Zaren. He was raised and received his education in the Willamina community.



He was united in marriage to Kathi D. Rumbolz (Wilcoxen) on August 28, 1993, in Vernonia, Oregon. They celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary this past August. Following their marriage, they resided in the Vernonia community until 2019, when they moved to the Hubbard community, where they have resided since.



Michael had worked for the past five years as a loading operator in the logging industry for Petersen Logging, Inc. in Sublimity, Oregon. He loved his work family.



Among his special interests, he enjoyed NASCAR and sports, especially supporting the Miami Dolphins, Oregon State Beavers, Oregon Ducks and Seattle Mariners. He was a volunteer firefighter for many years in several communities. Michael also enjoyed coaching football and softball at Vernonia High School for several years; having an impact on those athletes was important to him. He enjoyed working in the garage and the yard, and had a fascination with trains.



Michael was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Fetch; his stepmothers, Sharlet “Shar” Fetch and Beverly Fetch; his stepfather, Robert “Bob” Zaren; his sister, Jena Porter; his son, Zachary “Zack” Rumbolz; and his father-in-law, William “Bill” Wilcoxen.



Survivors include his wife, Kathi Fetch of Hubbard; his mother, Ann Zaren of Woodburn, Oregon; his five children and their spouses, Michael and Candy Fetch of McMinnville, Curtis and Stacy Fetch of New Braunfels, Texas, Jake Rumbolz of St. Helens, Oregon, Brent and Katie Thompson of Scappoose, Oregon, and Kassidy Fetch of Hubbard, Oregon; his three sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary and Greg Tibbot of Salem, Susan Rammler and Shawn Hall of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and Julie Porter of Salem; his brother, Tony Zaren of Ione, Washington; his sister-in-law, and spouse, Shelley and Lou Bronzan of Davis, California; his brother-in-law and spouse, Eric and Shelly Wilcoxen of Clackamas, Oregon; and his mother-in-law, Darlene Wilcoxen of Vernonia.



Also surviving are his five grandchildren, Savina Fetch, Kaia Fetch, Hallie Fetch, Chase Hewitt, and Taylor Thompson; and several nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at the Vernonia Christian Church, 410 North Street in Vernonia, Oregon. Private Interment will follow at the Vernonia Memorial Cemetery.



The family suggests remembrances be donations to the OSAA Foundation at https://www.osaafoundation.org/donate/. A printable form is also available on this page. All proceeds in remembrance of Michael Fetch will go toward helping families and students access sports and activities across the state.



To sign the online guest book or to send a condolence to the family, go to www.fuitenrosehoyt.com.



Fuiten, Rose & Hoyt Funeral Home in Forest Grove is entrusted with the arrangements