Michael Kruchten 1966 - 2021

Michael Joseph Kruchten, 55, passed away December 18, 2021, in Duluth, Minnesota, after a relapse of lymphoma. Born March 22, 1966, in Minneapolis, the eldest child of Jerome and Leona Kruchten, Mike cared for everyone he met and never shied from an adventure. He lived in Galway, Ireland, for a year, volunteering in a shelter before meeting and marrying his wife Anne in 2003. Luis joined their family in 2006, while they lived in Rochester, Minnesota, and Mike spent 10 years adventuring with Luis as a stay-at-home dad in McMinnville, Oregon. He also ran a home business, “Mike’s Computer Help," to help seniors with their technology needs. He loved playing cards and poker, traveling with friends and family, working his dream job as a Community Living Specialist at the Senior Linkage Line in Duluth, and spending time with his family, especially with Luis.

Mike was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra, and his grandparents. He is survived by his wife, Anne; son, Luis; parents, Jerome and Leona Kruchten; siblings, Phillip (Sue) and Marsha (Donald); many nieces and nephews; and extended family. There will be a Celebration of Life from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Somers Lounge at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, and a Memorial Mass and reception at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at St. Lawrence Newman Center in Minneapolis, followed by a lunch. Masks are required at both gatherings. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Luis’ 529 College Plan by sending checks payable to Edward Jones for Luis Kruchten, 2235 N.E. Evans St., McMinnville OR 97128.