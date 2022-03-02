Michael John Sears 1965 - 2022

Michael John Sears passed away March 2, 2022, at the age of 57, in Richmond, Virginia. Michael was born February 17, 1965, in McMinnville, Oregon, to David and Ardith Sears. When he was four, the family moved to Sheridan, then to Hood River when he was seven.

He graduated from Cascade Locks High School, attended Mount Hood Community College and received a bachelor's degree in Political Science and from the School of Journalism at the University of Oregon.

His careers started as a paper boy in Hood River, then a burger flipper at the Charburger, a ceramics maker in Kibbutz Kfar Menachem, Israel, where he volunteered for 18 months, a county government reporter for the Napa Valley Register, a crime reporter for the Antioch Ledger-Dispatch and a Foreign Service officer at the U.S. State Department, with postings in Washington, D.C., Moldova, Moscow, Russia, Croatia, Iraq and Afghanistan.

In 2002, he married Stela lovu. He is survived by his wife; their three boys, Zachary, Alexander and Gabriel; sister, Carolyn LaDouceur (Tim); brother, Larry; nephews, Ryan LaDouceur (Monica) and Elliott Sears; nieces, Katie Kelley (Adam) and Linn Sears; and many dear aunts, uncles and cousins.