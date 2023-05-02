Michael Jeffery Berkey 1982 - 2024

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Michael Jeffery Berkey on July 31, 2024.

Michael was born October 2, 1982, in McMinnville, Oregon. He grew up in Amity and graduated in 2001. Michael played a major role on the Amity High School football team, winning state championships in 1998, 1999, and 2000.

After graduating, Michael married his high school sweetheart, Jenny Judd. Together, they have five children: Evan, Olivia, Paden, Avery, and Hailey. Over the years, Michael pursued a career in construction, and for many years owned his own business building pole barns.

Michael was a loving and dedicated father to his children. He helped coach his sons' football teams. You could always hear Michael cheering on his children from the stands. Along with sports, he always spent every spare moment with his children, camping, snowboarding, riding bikes, and vacationing. Michael’s children were his world.

Michael was always the first to help those around him. You could always find him laughing and cracking jokes. If Michael ever flipped you off, just know he liked you. Michael will be missed and remembered for his love and dedication to his children and his contagious smile.

Michael is survived by his five children; parents, Noah and Mary Berkey; and siblings, Marie Bassett, Rick Lamme, Bill Lamme, Debbie Durfee, Karrie Rhineheart, Danny Lamme, Danny Berkey, Gus Lamme, Lisa Berkey, Jon Berkey, and Leada Berkey-Steeves.

To honor Michael’s memory, his mom has requested plants in lieu of flower arrangements. They will be planted in her garden as a memorial to him.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 16, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in McMinnville, Oregon. Michael will be laid to rest in Amity Pioneer Cemetery.

There will be a celebration of life for Michael at 5 p.m. Friday evening, August 16, at Amity City Park. All are welcome.

To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.