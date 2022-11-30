Michael Glenn (Tex) Molyneux 1969 - 2022

Michael G. (Tex) Molyneux, a resident of Newberg, Oregon, passed on November 30, 2022, in the comfort of his home. Michael was born May 3, 1969, in Marion, Iowa, to Linda Tharp and Wayne Molyneux. He grew up with his stepmother, Emma, and father, Wayne Molyneux. They moved Michael from Iowa to Texas before he ended up in Oregon, where he got his GED.

He started going by the nickname Tex, and joined the Job Corps. Michael, or as many loved to call him, Tex, was the kind of person to start up a conversation with just about anyone and would have a way of connecting with them that made them feel special or one of a kind. He was a collector of vintage records, comics, skulls and a variety of collector's items. He loved to spend time with his daughter, Jorden, or one of his many friends. He loved to window shop on a rainy day or listening to music. Tex was quite the comedian.

Michael is survived by his daughter, Jorden George; father, Wayne; his mother, Emma; along with his siblings, Dwayne, James, Taffy and Robbie Molyneux of Marion, Iowa. He preceded in death by his birth mother, Linda Tharp.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. January 21, 2023, at the Lighthouse Church, 24702 Southwest Grand Ronde Road. A meal will be provided after services.