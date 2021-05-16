Michael Fenton Galer 1957 - 2021

On May 16, 2021, Michael Fenton Galer passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus, his Savior and Lord.

Michael was born July 16, 1957, in McMinnville Oregon, to Fenton Galer and Carole (Courtney) Galer. He grew up in Hopewell, Oregon, along with his older siblings, Kathy and Lloyd.

Michael attended school in Hopewell and Amity. He transferred his freshman year to Western Christian School, where he graduated in 1977. Western continued to play a huge role in Michael's life; he attended church and the majority of all sporting events there through his entire adult life, where he was known as the “Pioneers #1 Super Fan”! Michael lived life to the fullest. He was an avid San Francisco 49ers fan, and with his friend, Dr. Jose Novoa, attended many of the 49ers games, both home and away, which took them to various stadiums across the country. Michael was known to have a “sweet tooth," and he always had a supply of candy with him, which he freely shared with all. He was a friend who knew no strangers. Michael's enthusiasm and contagious laughter will be missed by all. He was a member of Turning Point Community Church in Turner, Oregon.

Michael worked at Salem Radiology for 31 years as a darkroom tech, doughnut runner, deliveries manager, vending machine controller and lounge supervisor; he was first to arrive at every picnic and Christmas party.

Michael is survived by his sister, Kathy Galer of Sarasota, Florida; brother, Lloyd (Holly) Galer of Hopewell, Oregon; niece, Jessica (Scott) Heide of Dallas, Oregon; nephew, Christopher (Taylor) Galer of Hopewell; along with three great-nieces, Brookelynn, Paisley and Abigail; and one great-nephew, Maxwell. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Fenton Galer; and mother, Carole Galer.

A public viewing and graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Hopewell Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 3 p.m., at Western Christian School. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Michael Galer Memorial Fund at Western Christian School for funeral expenses and Western Christian School Scholarship Fund (Westernchristianschool.org "giving page"). To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.