Michael David Page 1952-2022

“Live now; make now always the most precious time. Now will never come again.” Capt. Jean-Luc Picard said it, and Michael David Page lived it. He laughed a lot, made friends, enjoyed the heck out of his Mazda Miata, and out-danced everyone. He was a machinist who could fix anything, a black belt in Kung Fu, skilled marksman, Harley-Davidson rider, ultramarathoner, sci-fi fan, and most recently an avid hiker. But most of all, Michael adored Shari, his soulmate. Once he met her, his happiness and love for life only grew and grew. Their marriage was a joy to behold.



Michael was born on March 23, 1952 and died on June 28, 2022. He was a graduate of Newberg High School and a veteran of the Air National Guard, who served in the first Gulf War. He is survived by Shari Page, daughters Michelle Watkins and Angela Herrera, stepson Donnell Marzo, father David Page, siblings Don Page and Kathy McCallister, and four grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, July 16 at Crabtree Park in Dundee, with a potluck reception following.

