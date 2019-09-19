September 19, 2019 Tweet

Michael B. Freeborn - 1947-2019

Mike passed away on September 16, 2019, after a long battle with prostate cancer. He was born March 15, 1947, to John and Barbara Freeborn in McMinnville. Mike attended schools in Dayton, where he graduated in 1965. After high school, he went to Lower Columbia JC where he participated in basketball and baseball. His sophomore year, both teams won the conference championship. Mike was then invited to the Pittsburg Pirates training camp, but was drafted into the Army before he could attend. From March 1968 to March 1969, Mike was a recovery tank operator in the Central Highlands of Vietnam. After getting out of the Army in 1970, Mike went to work for U.S. Bank, where he worked for almost 30 years. In 1997, he and his brother Randy opened a used car dealership where he worked until his retirement in 2004.

Mike was an avid golfer and a member of Michelbook Country Club for almost 14 years. One year, he had three hole-in-ones. He always looked forward to the annual family fishing trip to East Lake Resort in Central Oregon. The last few years, Mike enjoyed watching his grandson, Michael, play basketball and baseball.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sharon; his daughter, Shannon (Justin); his son, Ryan (Sarah); and two wonderful grandkids, Michael and Katie. He is also survived by his three brothers: Rick, Randy and Tim.

A celebration of life will be held at the McMinnville Senior Center on Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.