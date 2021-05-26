Mental health issues result in McMinnville man's arrest

Matthew Rodgers

A McMinnville man, whom police said had been exhibiting "paranoid behaviors", attempted to flee from responders Tuesday afternoon while armed with a knife.

Matthew James Rodgers, 30, was charged with one count each of first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing and stalking, according to Yamhill County Jail records. In addition, he was also in violation of his post-prison supervision.

Police started fielding complaints from neighbors regarding his behavior at his home in the 1000 block of Southwest Baker Street last Friday, Capt. Tim Symons said.

The residence is a multi-plex with several units. Rodgers had allegedly trespassed at other units, broke windows and other items in the complex.

With information received from neighbors and family members, officers believed there were mental health issues contributing to Rodgers' behavior, according to the captain.

Officers continually utilized de-escalation techniques in an effort to bring the issue to an effective and peaceful conclusion while ensuring Rodgers' safety, Symons said.

Assisting police were community outreach specialists, associated with the Yamhll County Health and Human Services Mental Health Department.

After several days of attempting to resolve the situation it declined and more immediate action was necessary.

Officers contacted Rodgers late Tuesday afternoon and informed him he was under arrest. Armed with a knife, he attempted to flee out the back of a unit at the complex as officers made entry into the unit.

He was taken into custody and a search warrant for evidence was served.

Rodgers is lodged in the Yamhill County Jail without bail and was to be arraigned in circuit court Wednesday, May 26.

He has one open Yamhill County case. Rodgers was charged last March with one count of first-degree criminal trespass for allegedly attempting to enter a residence on Southwest Cedarwood Street.

He was scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing Tuesday, May 25, but failed to appear and a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to court records.