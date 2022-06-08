Melva June (Johnson) Rosenbalm 1948 - 2022

Melva June (Johnson) Rosenbalm passed away June 8, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was just shy of her 74th birthday.

Born June 26, 1948, in Portland, Oregon, Melva was the daughter of Melvin and Marjorie (Walker) Johnson. The family soon moved to Ballston, Oregon, where Melva was raised along with her brother, Marvin Johnson. She graduated from Amity High School and went on to Oregon College of Education (now WOU), where she received her bachelor’s degree in Education. She later completed her master’s degree at Linfield College.

Melva married Ken Rosenbalm in 1968. They settled into life in Amity, Oregon, where they raised their two children, (Robert) James Rosenbalm and Jeanna (Rosenbalm) Bottenberg. For three decades, Melva taught science, math and home economics for the Willamina School District.

Melva was an active member of Amity United Methodist Church for nearly 50 years, and in her spare time enjoyed quilting, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Kenny; son, James Rosenbalm (Fran); daughter, Jeanna Bottenberg (Ray); grandchildren, Cody, Cy, Trey, Tyra, Sierra, Emilio, Vivian, Anthony and Ian; and great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Hallie Ann and Jayce. Melva was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her brother, Marvin David Johnson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Amity United Methodist Church. The family welcomes anyone who held Melva in their heart and hopes to hear your memories of her and how she touched your life. Memorial donations may be made in Melva’s name to the Suttle Lake United Methodist Church Camp, a very special location for Melva and the entire family. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.