Melissa Suzan (Condon) Kent Hansen 1943 - 2021

Our beloved mother, Melissa Kent Hansen, passed onward September 11, 2021, surrounded by her children and wrapped in their undying love.

Melissa was born February 27, 1943, in Berkeley, California. She was the sole child of Robert L. Condon, a prominent lawyer and U.S. Congressman, and Eleanor (Kierulff) Condon, a well-known artist and ceramist. Our mother enjoyed a lively, if unconventional, upbringing filled with boisterous family gatherings, trips to Washington, D.C to visit her father, boarding school, international travel and books, always books.

Beginning as a volunteer at Willamina Public Library, Mom went on to the serve the city and her community for 35+ years, eventually retiring as Library Director in 2016. She had great passion for literacy, vigorously promoted reading “banned books” and was proud of the technological advances made at the library during her tenure. In 2010, she donated a personal rifle for a raffle to raise library funds -- it was won by a member of her library board!

When I asked what she wanted her obituary to say, Mom replied, “She was a hippie broad before it was cool." Mom believed in peace above politics and walked the talk; donating annually to organizations, including Greenpeace, VFW, Nature Conservancy, Disabled Veterans of America, and the Sierra Club among many others.

Our mom was an advanced-level genealogist and loved tracing her heritage and family tree. She was a dedicated member of Yamhill Chapter DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) for 41 years, 30 of them as treasurer, and also a member of the Oregon Society of Mayflower Descendants.

Melissa is survived by her children, Sarah (Sary) Peters, Ian Kent (Deniece Romaniello), and Jennifer Kent (Artie Richardson); step-children, Dawn Hansen and Eric Hansen; five much-loved grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren, plus one on the way!

If you met our mom through the library, if she fostered your love of books via Story Time, obscure movies, British mysteries, audio books or Doctor Who, perhaps consider making a donation in her name to the Willamina Public Library.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.