Melanie Ann Brame - 1980-2019

Melanie Ann Brame passed away suddenly at home on October 23, 2019. She was born July 30, 1980, in Salem, Oregon, to Wayne and Claudia Brame of McMinnville. She was good baby and enjoyed the attention of her older brother, Chris, who was five years older. Family photos reflect many happy times together.

School years beginning with Cook Elementary, then Duniway Middle School and McMinnville High, brought the building of friendships, many of which would last a lifetime. Melanie was a warm and welcoming friend. Throughout her life, she remained especially close to a core of friends from her middle and high school days. To her, they were extended family, and she enjoyed many good times with them and their children.

Wherever she worked, new friendships came quickly. Working for a number of years in office administration at the Oakwood Care Center, she was known by residents for her positive caring ways. Most recently, she worked for Recology Western Oregon in the yard recycling area, assisting customers with their yard, garden and landscaping material needs. There she built still more lasting friendships.

Melanie loved all animals and would often look after the dogs, cats and horses of those she knew. At home, she had her beloved cat Charley.

At the time of her death, she had dreams of making a road trip to Yellowstone Park with a good friend.

Melanie will be missed, but our memories of her will continue to bring smiles. She leaves behind her father and his wife Margie; her mother and husband Dave; brother Chris; niece Charlotte; and Charley the cat.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the chapel of Macy and Son Funeral Directors. A gathering of friends with follow the service at the McMinnville Elks Club. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.