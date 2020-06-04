McMinnville woman dies in Polk County crash

A two-vehicle crash early Thursday morning west of Salem on Highway 22 claimed the life of a McMinnville woman.

A McMinnville woman was killed early Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash west of Salem on Highway 22 in Polk County. The Oregon State Police identified her as 41-year-old Kimberly Johnson.

About 1:30 a.m., a Nissan 300, driven by Ethan Rogers, 21, of Rickreall, was westbound when it crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with a Chrysler Voyager operated by Derek Doronbos, 40, of Willamina, according to troopers.

Johnson, a passenger in Doronbos' vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Doronbos and Rogers were transported by ambulance to Salem Hospital with serious injuries.

The highway was closed for about four hours for an investigation.