McMinnville to start leaf pick-up Oct. 21

City of McMinnville Public Works crews will begin the annual leaf pick-up program Oct. 21. The service runs through Jan. 5, 2025 and is free to residents every third week and begins each week on Monday morning.

For program questions, or to view the weekly schedule and service area maps, visit mcminnvilleoregon.gov or contact public works at 503-434-7316.

Residents are asked not to put leaves in the street before Oct. 19. In addition:

- Leave a one-foot area between leaves and curb so stormwater can flow to catch basins

- Leaves must be loose (not bagged)

- Debris other than leaves (branches, rocks, metal, or lawn clippings) will not be removed

- Scattered leaves and leaves piled under or close to parked cars cannot be collected

- Avoid piling leaves in front of individual and group mailboxes

- Keep porches and walks clear to avoid slippery conditions for mail carriers, meter readers, and others

All leaves collected will be delivered to the yard debris recycle center at 2200 N.E. Orchard Ave. Recycling the leaves reduces the load on the area landfills.

City residents may dump leaves at the recycle center. Leaves must be loose. If delivered in bags, the driver must remove leaves from bags before they will be accepted.