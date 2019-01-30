McMinnville shooting victim identified

The Dayton resident who died of a gunshot wound last Saturday night at a McMinnville residence has been identified as 35-year-old Brigido Noe Sauceda, according to Capt. Tim Symons of the McMinnville police.

He said investigators have eliminated "homicidal violence" as a cause of death. They continue to follow up with interviews.

There were seven individuals in the residence at the time, and Symons characterized them as family members and friends. Everyone who was present has been accounted for.

Officers responded shortly before 11 p.m. to the reported shooting in the 1200 block of Northeast 10th Street. Sauceda was pronounced dead from a single gunshot wound.

Other occupants have cooperated with police. There was never any danger to the public, Symons said.

A portion of 10th Street was closed for the investigation well into Sunday.

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office, Oregon State Police and Newberg-Dundee police assisted McMinnville police at the scene.