McMinnville School board will meet Monday night

McMinnville School Board members will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, in the district office, 800 N.E. Lafayette Avenue.

An executive session on students records will precede the meeting.

During the business session, the board will consider policies, out-of-state trips and early graduation requests. In addition, the board will hear reports on high school activities, facilities and finances.

For more information, call the district office, at 503-565-4000.