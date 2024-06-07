McMinnville School Board to consider superintendent evaluation

McMinnville School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 10, to consider policies and its evaluation of Superintendent Debbie Brockett.

The board also will discuss personnel and facility items, and hear reports from administrators, students and the McMinnville Education Association, or McEA. Board members also will recap the McMinnville High School graduation, which happens Friday.

The board meetings in the district office, 800 N.E. Lafayette Ave., McMinnville. Meetings also can be viewed on Zoom.

For the Zoom link and more information, call 503-565-4000.