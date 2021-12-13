McMinnville resident killed in Marion County crash

A McMinnville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning on McKay Road NE, east of French Prairie Road, in northern Marion County.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Anthony Eric Skibba, 22.

Law enforcement and medical personnel responded to the location shortly before 10:30 a.m. Based on a preliminary investigation by the Marion County Multi-Agency Traffic Team, Skibba was driving a Ford Focus eastbound on McKay Road when he crossed the centerline and collided with a Toyota Tacoma pickup driven by Carmelo Rodriguez, 62, of Colorado.

Skibba was pronounced dead at the scene. Rodriguez was transported to an area hospital.