November 4, 2025

McMinnville rec bond failing after second ballot returns

Update:

A second run of election results posted 11:06 p.m. Tuesday night shows the McMinnville recreation bond being denied 4,528 (50.37%) to 4,461 (49.63%).

-------

McMinnville rec bond at 3,328 'no' to 3,325 'yes' in first run

McMinnville voters are near evenly split on a decision to pay for a new combined recreation and aquatic center along with renovations to parks, the library and the senior center.

The first run of results Tuesday night had Measure 36-237 failing by three votes, 3,328 to 3,325.

If passed, the citywide measure would take out $98.5 million in bonds to pay for a new recreation facility with two pools, a multipurpose gym, a drop-in child care center for people using the facility and classroom and meeting space; along with renovations to the library and senior center and improved and additional park facilities.

The bond would increase the annual bond tax rate by an estimated 95 cents to total $1.79 per $1,000 of assessed value.

The ballot measure states: “According to the Yamhill County assessor, the median assessed value for a detached, single-family home in McMinnville was $229,000 in 2024-2025. If this measure is approved and based on the estimated tax rate for the bonds, the estimated additional tax paid for that home would be $217 a year, or about $18 a month.”

Amity Fire District voters are approving Measure 36-4, which would renew the current local option levy for fire services at the same rate, 508 (74.49%) to 174 (25.51%). The levy costs property owners 45 cents per $1,000 valuation, or about $135 per year for the owner of a house assessed at $300,000.

As of 5:38 p.m. today, 8,894 ballots were received and 8,724 ballots accepted combined in the two votes, according to the Yamhill County Clerk. There are 26,463 registered voters in those jurisdictions.

