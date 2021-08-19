McMinnville police respond to shots fired calls

McMinnville police responded to shots fired calls Tuesday and Wednesday in the northeast part of town. Both reports were believed to be gang-related, according to police.

Officers responded about 2 p.m. Tuesday to the Heather Manor manufactured home park at 655 N.E. Burnett Road.

A witness saw a male running from the area. Officers found several bullet casings in the street. Two vehicles parked in front of a residence had bullet holes. McMinnville Police believe the residence where the vehicles were struck was the target of the shooting. There were also bullet holes in the residence located next door.

The male who ran from the area was described as Latino, in his early 20s, with a medium build, wearing a facemask, dark t-shirt, blue shorts and black shoes.

Officers then responded to the same location about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and once again found casings in the street. A vehicle at the residence had been struck in addition to a neighboring home.

Witnesses described seeing a white or Latino male, late teens or early 20s with shaggy hair and wearing a gray sweatshirt and black shorts running from the area.

There were no injuries related to either incident.

The investigation into both incidents continues. McMinnville police ask that anyone with possible video footage or other information contact the Crime Response Unit at 503-434-7307 or the Yamhill Communications Agency non-emergency line at 503-434-6500 after business hours. Information can also be emailed to PDTipline@mcminnvilleoregon.gov.