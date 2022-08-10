McMinnville Police respond to early-morning shots fired call

McMinnville Police responded about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, to a shots fired call in the area of Southeast Davis and Debbie streets.

A residence in the 400 block of Debbie and a vehicle parked at the residence were struck by bullets. No one was injured.

"We're still investigating, but it doesn't appear to be random," Capt. Tim Symons said, regarding the gunfire.

A possible suspect vehicle was described as a cream or white-colored sedan that was occupied by a young male who was alone.

Police are seeking the community’s assistance with obtaining video surveillance footage related to the incident. If you have video surveillance and have not been contacted by police, and you live anywhere in the area of where the incident was reported, please contact the Yamhill Communications Agency dispatch center at 503-434-6500 (non-emergency number) and request to speak with the on-duty supervisor. Refer to case No. 22-2868.