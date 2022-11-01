McMinnville Police investigate stabbing incident

McMinnville Police are investigating a stabbing that was reported about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at a residence in the northeast part of town.

"The investigation to this point indicates this was not a random act, and there is nothing to indicate there is any danger to the public," Capt. Scott Fessler said.

He did not release the victim's name, but said the individual was hospitalized. No arrest has been made, and no information was released regarding a suspect.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Detective Evan Burt at 503-437-2341 or Detective Sgt. Cully Desmond at 503-437-1254. They can also be contacted at evan.burt@mcminnvilleoregon.gov), or cully.desmond@mcminnvilleoregon.gov).