McMinnville man killed in triple-fatal crash

Amanda Mesa photo##A McMinnville man and two others were killed in a two-vehicle, head-on, wrong-way crash Tuesday east of The Dalles on Interstate 84.

A McMinnville man was one of three people killed in a wrong-way, head-on crash about two miles east of The Dalles on Interstate 84 late Tuesday afternoon.

The Oregon State Police gave this account:

Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the location shortly before 5:30 p.m. on a reported head-on crash in the eastbound lanes.

The preliminary investigation indicated a westbound wrong-way Subaru Forester, driven by Colin Joseph Leas, 32, of McMinnville, crashed head-on into an eastbound Kia Sorrento, operated by Jessica Treadwell, 35, of Condon. Both vehicles caught fire and were engulfed in flames following the crash.

Leas, Treadwell and a passenger in her vehicle, Lorena Sparkman, 56, of Condon, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The eastbound lanes of the freeway were closed for about 2 ½ hours.

In addition to OSP, The Dalles Police Department, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue and an Oregon Department of Transportation crew were also on scene.