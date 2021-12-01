McMinnville man killed in triple-fatal crash
A McMinnville man was one of three people killed in a wrong-way, head-on crash about two miles east of The Dalles on Interstate 84 late Tuesday afternoon.
The Oregon State Police gave this account:
Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the location shortly before 5:30 p.m. on a reported head-on crash in the eastbound lanes.
The preliminary investigation indicated a westbound wrong-way Subaru Forester, driven by Colin Joseph Leas, 32, of McMinnville, crashed head-on into an eastbound Kia Sorrento, operated by Jessica Treadwell, 35, of Condon. Both vehicles caught fire and were engulfed in flames following the crash.
Leas, Treadwell and a passenger in her vehicle, Lorena Sparkman, 56, of Condon, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The eastbound lanes of the freeway were closed for about 2 ½ hours.
In addition to OSP, The Dalles Police Department, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue and an Oregon Department of Transportation crew were also on scene.
