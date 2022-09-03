McMinnville man killed in crash

A McMinnville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning.

The Oregon State Police identified him as Justin Rosenberry, 32.

The OSP gave this account of the incident that was reported shortly after 4 a.m.:

Rosenberry was driving northbound on Highway 99W, just north of Rickreall in Polk County, when he struck a guardrail and lost control, rolling several times.

Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor.

Rosenberry was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, Colton Bolson-Oakes, 31, of Lafayette, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The highway was closed for about six hours during the investigation and cleanup process.