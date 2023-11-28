By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • November 28, 2023 Tweet

McMinnville man arrested for causing disturbances

Twice within 10 days a McMinnville man was arrested by police for allegedly causing disturbances.

McMinnville Police first responded about 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, to the 300 block of Northeast Third Street, according to court records.

When officer Geoff Huey arrived, he encountered 63-year-old Randy Jay Engle, a transient, causing a disturbance.

Engle was yelling as he approached the officer. He threw a business’s table signs to the ground and threw around the chairs for their outdoor seating area. As Huey tried to talk to Engle, he threatened to fight responding officers.

He threatened to kick Huey in the crotch, threatened to head-butt another officer and threatened to kill a third officer.

When Engle was being placed in a patrol car, he tried to spit on Huey. He tried the same thing after being transported to the Yamhill County Jail following his arrest. Engle also attempted to head-butt the officer at the jail and spit on him a second time.

He was charged with one count each of second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct and aggravated harassment. The criminal mischief and disorderly conduct charges are Class A and Class B misdemeanors, respectively, and the harassment charge is a Class C felony.

Engle was conditionally released from custody on Monday, Nov. 13, by Presiding Circuit Court Judge Ladd Wiles.

Seven days later, shortly before 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, police responded to a disturbance at the 7-Eleven, 840 N.E. Third St., according to court records. Officer Caleb Harrison immediately recognized him.

Engle tried to get between the officer and a store clerk in an attempt to start a fight with both.

Witnesses reported Engle was yelling and throwing items around the store and had to be physically removed from the business by employees.

He tried to spit on an officer while sitting in a patrol car and also threatened officers.

Engle was charged with one count each of second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree disorderly conduct and attempted aggravated harassment, a mix of Class A/B/C misdemeanors.

He was lodged in jail without bail and will appear before Judge Jennifer Chapman in circuit court at 3 p.m. today.