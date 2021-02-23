McMinnville grad named to NYT's White House team

Tankersley, who joined The Times in 2017 as an economic correspondent, is in charge of covering the Biden administration’s economic policy, most immediately focusing on the COVID relief package.

A 1996 McMinnville High School graduate, Tankersley released his first book in 2020, “The Riches of This Land: The Untold, True Story of America’s Middle Class.”

In it, the author uses McMinnville and Yamhill County as background to examine the changing middle class and the way policymakers have shaped the economy to favor white men at the expense of Black and Latino men, immigrants and women of all backgrounds.