May 21, 2020

McMinnville burglary, theft cases solved

Jassiel Barraza-Lopez Raymond Gledhill

Burglaries in McMinnville spiked in March and April, McMinnville police began what it called "high-intensity targeting," and as a result, made 49 arrests of 26 suspects related to 35 cases.

"Like most police agencies around the country, McMinnville has seen a change in criminal and non-criminal behaviors as people deal with the coronavirus pandemic," Capt. Rhonda Jaasko said.

She added, "Businesses that were historically open or occupied most days were suddenly closed for business, making them a target for burglars."

Officers identified a burglary ring and arrested three McMinnville residents, Kevin Garcia, 22; Ramon Ayala Garcia, 40, and Jassiel Barraza Lopez, 19.

Barraza Lopez was connected to six church burglaries and two other business burglaries. He is also a suspect in several additional burglaries and is lodged in the Yamhill County Jail on multiple charges with bail set at $25,000.

Raymond Gledhill, 22, of McMinnville, was tied to six car prowls. He allegedly stole items from cars during the overnight hours. He admitted that he has been stealing from vehicles throughout the city for the past year.

Nine first-degree theft arrests were made using "bait" items in which officers used a technique to entice a theft. If an item was taken, and the suspect individual made no attempt to contact police, an arrest was made. Those arrested were not identified.

"We cannot stress enough how much advanced technologies such as Ring, Nest and Blink camera systems help us apprehend criminals," Jaasko said. "Many of the arrests, including two for thefts from Homeward Bound Pets, were made possible by surveillance."

Businesses and homeowners who have systems are encouraged to familiarize themselves with how to retrieve video for evidence purposes.

It is also helpful if camera owners register their camera at CrimeReports.com. This does not give police access to the cameras. It just lets the department know a homeowner or business possesses one and also provides a contact in case video is needed for evidence purposes.