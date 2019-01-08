McMinnville bank ATM destroyed

McMinnville police photos##This piece of construction equipment was used to knock an ATM off its mooring at a First Federal bank branch Construction equipment used during the incident. Destroyed ATM

McMinnville police are investigating an incident in which the ATM at the First Federal Savings & Loan branch, 350 N.E. Baker Creek Road, was rammed into by a piece of construction equipment and destroyed on Christmas Day.

Police just released information about the incident Tuesday.

Shortly before 3 a.m., officers were dispatched to an ATM alarm at the bank. When they arrived, they found the piece of equipment and the ATM that had been pushed off its concrete mooring. Both were sitting nearby.

The equipment was stolen from a site not far from t he bank. Police Capt. Rhonda Jaasko said it's believed the ATM is a total loss.

There are no suspects, according to Jaasko. Anyone with information about the incident should call the police at 503-434-7307.

McMinnville and Hillsboro police are working together to determine if similar incidents in the two cities are related. However, there is nothing to currently indicate that is the case.

A tractor was used to ram an ATM at the Wells Fargo branch, 7200 N.E. Butler St. in Hillsboro about 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The tractor driver and an accomplice, who was waiting in a U-Haul van, stole an undetermined amount of money and drove away. Officers arrived in time to initiate a pursuit, but called it off for public safety reasons.

The van was found abandoned a short time later. There was no sign of the suspects.