Rusty Rae/News-Register## A patron walks into Los Molcajetes Mexican eatery on Third Street in downtown McMinnville Friday afternoon as it is one of the first to open its door to inside dining after Governor Kate Brown allowed the country to open. Rusty Rae/News-Register## A sign outside Timmereck and McNicol welcomes shoppers to the store. Rusty Rae/News-Register## Brothers Bill and John Kelsch enjoy a beer Friday afternoon outside McMenamins as Third Street restaurants and bars began opening. Rusty Rae/News-Register Not quite open yet, the Blue Moon Tavern will open its doors to patrons Saturday.

McMinnville awakes: Businesses begin reopening

McMinnville’s Historic Third Street may not have been bustling Friday afternoon, but signs of life – and commerce – emerged on the first day of Yamhill County’s reopening.

Eight weeks after the governor closed the state in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Mac’s shops, wine tasting rooms and restaurants started to open.

There were beers between brothers on the sidewalk at McMenamins, burritos in the booths at Los Molcajetes, and baubles on display at Timmreck & McNicol Jewelers, where a signboard advised: “Please come in. We are excited to be back. Be safe during this unusual time.”