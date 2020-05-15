McMinnville awakes: Businesses begin reopening
McMinnville’s Historic Third Street may not have been bustling Friday afternoon, but signs of life – and commerce – emerged on the first day of Yamhill County’s reopening.
Eight weeks after the governor closed the state in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Mac’s shops, wine tasting rooms and restaurants started to open.
There were beers between brothers on the sidewalk at McMenamins, burritos in the booths at Los Molcajetes, and baubles on display at Timmreck & McNicol Jewelers, where a signboard advised: “Please come in. We are excited to be back. Be safe during this unusual time.”
Comments