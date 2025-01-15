By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • 

Mayor-elect emphasizes city’s need to rebuild trust

Only current online subscribers may access this article and/or our N-R e-editions.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3.

For all subscription offers, click here.

Free Trial: In October, the News-Register is offering one-month free digital-only trial subscriptions. Click here to sign up.

Already a subscriber, please

Comments

Easy Writer

Try dressing a little more professionally, Scott Cunningham. I was horrified at your red-neck plaid shirt at your swearing in last night. How about a nice pair of slacks and a sweater. You looked like a hick.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable