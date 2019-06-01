Maxine Marie Rice - 1937 - 2019

Maxine Marie Rice, age 82, passed away peacefully June 1, 2019, due to natural causes. She was born March 12, 1937, in Geddes, South Dakota, to Lloyd and Marie Peters.

They moved to her grandparents' farm in Yamhill, Oregon, in 1938, then in 1941 to McMinnville, Oregon, where she attended McMinnville schools and graduated from McMinnville High School in 1954. She met the love of her life through his sister. Then, on that special day, she would marry Wilbur Eugene Rice on September 10, 1955, in a beautiful double wedding.

She loved to love on people. Whether it was volunteering at the hospital visiting patients, hosting a women’s Bible study, or teaching art classes to the elderly. Even with all this, she always found time for the ones in need.

To Maxine, family was everything. Raising her three beautiful children was her pride and joy. She loved making home-cooked meals and couldn’t wait for the holidays because that meant a holiday feast to cook. She loved to spoil all her grandchildren whenever possible.

Her faith in God helped her through the toughest of times, especially when she lost her daughter, Lori. She would use her faith as an example for others to follow. She would remember this Bible verse for strength: Isaiah 40:31: “They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.”

Maxine is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Marvin and Sharon Peters; husband, Wilbur Eugene Rice; her two sons, Steven and Gregory Rice; daughter-in-law, Diane Rice; grandchildren, Stacey Rice, Justin Rice, Kylee Rice, Kayla Countryman and Brooke Grimes-Rice; great-grandchild, Avery Rice; and her many nephews and nieces. All of these she loved and touched deeply.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Loraine Rice; sister, Virginia Fjelland; father, Lloyd Peters; and mother, Marie Peters.

Please join us in celebrating her life at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. A private interment was held at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.