November 6, 2019 Tweet

Maurice Kimber St.Michell Jr. - 1957-2019

Maurice Kimber St.Michell Jr. passed away October 24, 2019, in Sitka, Alaska. He was born December 22, 1957, in Spokane, Washington, to Maurice St.Michell and Verna Beckman. Maurice was taken from us way before his time while on the job in Sitka, Alaska, from a tragic fall in his heavy equipment.

He married the love of his life, his soulmate and life partner, Lorie Carol Miller, on January 9, 1982, in Dallas, Oregon.

Everyone loved him so much. He touched the life of everyone he came into contact with in one way or another. He was the best father ever. His family was his whole world. Everything he did was always for his family, and he was always there for all of us. Right or wrong, he was always there, loving and supporting us.

Maurice was an amazing father to his own children but also one to all his nieces and nephews. He was the father everyone wanted, as well as the one they all needed. He loved his family with all his heart and would do anything for them.

Maurice was such a hard-working man and was the absolute BEST at what he did. He prided himself on being the best, and he was absolutely amazing at his job.

He had such a big heart and always went out of his way to help anyone in need. He always went above and beyond for everyone because he truly cared about people. Maurice loved life and was all around a joyful person. You could see it all over his face. His eyes smiled with such joy and his whole face just lit up. He was such a character. He was always trying to make everyone smile and laugh; he was such a big goofball.

There is so very much more to write about my dad, but how can you sum up such an amazing man and how much he truly means to everyone in such a small amount of space? There isn’t a way. He was our whole world and there is no amount of time that will every ease our pain of his loss. He was and is our everything.

Surviving are his wife, Lorie St.Michell of Willamina, Oregon; daughters, Stephani St.Michell of Willamina and Theresa St.Michell of Pendleton, Oregon; sons, Timothy St.Michell of Willamina and Bryan St.Michell of Pendleton; grandsons, Ryen St.Michell of Hailey, Idaho, Damian Sherva-St.Michell of Tillamook, Oregon, Gabryl Guzman of Pendleton, Neomyah Guzman of Pendleton, and Finnick St.Michell of Grand Ronde, Oregon; granddaughters, Azreyuh Guzman of Pendleton; Zyllah Guzman of Pendleton, and Kalona Fuller of Willamina; mother, Verna St.Michell of Cle Elum, Washington; sister, Dawn St.Michell of Roslyn, Washington; brothers, James St.Michell of Bellingham, Washington; and Mark St.Michell of Amity, Oregon; and all his nieces and nephews, as well.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date; everyone will be notified. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.