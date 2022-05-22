Matthew James Mullaney Jr. 1939 - 2022

Matthew James Mullaney Jr. was born November 11, 1939, in Cumberland, Maryland, to Anna Adrian Conroy and Matthew James Mullaney. He graduated from La Salle High School and went to Catholic University of America for his bachelor’s degree in physics and his JD. He married Carol A. Martin in 1963; they had two children and divorced in 1979.

Matt moved to Idaho in 1972, passed the Idaho Bar Exam, became deputy attorney general for Idaho, and then special assistant to Governor Cecil Andrus. He filed the lawsuit that started the Snake River Adjudication with John Peavey after moving to private practice in 1977.

He married the love of his life, Jackie Van Paepeghem, in 1984, and earned his nursing degree in 1985. From 1988 to 1995, he did medical malpractice defense in West Virginia for Steptoe & Johnson. Matt continued to work in law informed by his nursing studies, establishing a thriving practice in Elder Law in McMinnville, Oregon. He brought a compassionate approach to end-of-life legal issues.

Matt enjoyed being physically active and always had a faithful dog with him on his jogs and walks. He and Jackie cherished their dogs and cats throughout their marriage. Matt loved his motorcycle and visiting the Oregon Coast, treasuring time there with family and friends. He was a devout Catholic, serving in music ministry with Jackie for their entire married life and was part of the church cleaning committee. Matt was a leader in the Thursday Night Prayer Group for over 15 years. He volunteered in the community at the senior center, and on the ethics board at the hospital in McMinnville.

Surrounded by his wife and close family, Matt died peacefully on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Nampa, Idaho, from complications of a brain tumor.

He is survived by Jackie, his wife of 38 years; children, Anne Marie Martin and Matthew Lockwood Mullaney; five grandchildren, Theo, Claire, Evie, Emmett and Eliza; and his four brothers, Henry, Ed, Mike and Tim.

He will be deeply missed. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Nampa, Idaho, with recitation of the rosary at 9:30.