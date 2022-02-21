Matdeen Kennedy 1926 - 2022

Matdeen Kennedy passed away peacefully of natural causes February 21, 2022, in the loving care of her family and Serenity Hospice. She was 95 years young.

Matdeen was born May 28, 1926, in Antlers, Oklahoma, to Robert Taylor Akins and Jenni Lee Crump. After the untimely death of her father, Matdeen’s mother remarried and the blended family moved to Porterville, California.

Matdeen worked her entire career for the telephone company, starting as an operator in Porterville, and retiring as chief operator in McMinnville with General Telephone.

She married the love of her life, Sherman Kennedy, in May of 1946. Together they enjoyed traveling to Reno and Las Vegas and having breakfast with friends almost every day until Sherman’s death. After Sherman’s death, Matdeen joined the senior exercise group and made many new friends.

She loved her family fiercely and was always up for an outing or new adventure. Matdeen had a beautiful soul and a loving, kind heart. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Matdeen was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Elton and Marlon; sisters, Roberta, Elfreda and Aline; and husband, Sherman. She is survived by sister, Joshie Madsen; daughter, Betty Seifert (Gene); grandsons, Mark and Mitch Seifert; great-grandchildren, Kendra Leffler, Meghan, Lexie and Colton Seifert; and great-great-granddaughter, Natalie Leffler.

