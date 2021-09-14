Mask objectors berate staff at La Rambla restaurant

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
tagup
Thanks to the Mac PD for backing up business owners and helping out .....unfortunately our sheriff wouldn’t do the same.... business owners outside the city should take note....
mmd
Hopefully the three men and two women in the party don't reproduce... What a rude display of behavior and so totally uncalled for - the employees were just doing their job and the other diners were clearly unimpressed with their little show. Please don't come back to McMinnville.
Joel R
How on earth is this incident worthy of a front page story and a gripping blow by blow account? People were rude and disrespectful. They got trespassed from a restaraunt. Mountain out of a mole hill, NewsRegister.
Russ
Joel R: Actually not a front page story. Page 3.
RichardJ
Mary Starrett and Lindsay Berschauer must be very proud of the way those anti-maskers stood up for their right to be whining, selfish babies.