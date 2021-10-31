Mary Rosetta Jordan 1948 - 2021

Mary Rosetta (Barber) Jordan was a dedicated caregiver, a loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved the Lord.

Mary passed away October 31, 2021, at the age of 72, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by loved ones.

She enjoyed family, holidays, gardening, cooking, collecting kitchen gadgets, sewing, crocheting and loving on her grandkids at every opportunity. She loved taking care of people and would always get attached to the residents and their families as well as the nurses and other staff.

Mary is survived by her sons, Curtis Henness and Brad Moehlmann; daughters, Angela Wasson and Cynthia Andrew; and step-son, Charlie Jordan. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and one great-grandson. She will be greatly missed by her loved ones.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Church on the Hill. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com